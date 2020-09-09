State witness’s evidence in dispute in Kammies murder trial
The reliability of a state witness has been put into question after it came to light on Tuesday that her statement to police differed to her evidence in court.
Under cross examination by defence attorney Hennie Bence in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Desira Witbooi said she had been confused and nervous when she told police that her boyfriend, Adrian Kammies, was on his way to work on August 15 2018, and then changed her version, omitting the fact...
