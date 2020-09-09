Nelson Mandela Bay residents bake away the budget blues

PREMIUM

A pair of Nelson Mandela Bay residents have seen the sweeter side of Covid-19, but not without first having to make a plan to get themselves out of sticky situations.



For university graduate Shadley de Lange, 28, baking cupcakes was the only way he could afford to pay his academic fees...

