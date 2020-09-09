Many question pupils’ readiness for matric trial exams

PREMIUM

While the department of education says it is ready to go ahead with matric trial exams come Monday, unions and school governing bodies have raised their concerns about pupil readiness.



The Governing Body Foundation, the National Association of School Governing Bodies and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) spoke sternly on Monday about the pressure pupils and teachers were under...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.