Many question pupils’ readiness for matric trial exams
While the department of education says it is ready to go ahead with matric trial exams come Monday, unions and school governing bodies have raised their concerns about pupil readiness.
The Governing Body Foundation, the National Association of School Governing Bodies and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) spoke sternly on Monday about the pressure pupils and teachers were under...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.