Is Thuli Madonsela's stance on Clicks ad an insult or part of the fight? SA divided on this one
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's stance on the Clicks advert has left South Africans divided, as some accuse her of supporting “racists” while others agreed with her.
Madonsela on Monday was involved in a heated debate with the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after she said the advert was a matter of “unconscious bias”. She also condemned the vandalism of Clicks stores and violent protests led by the red berets on Monday.
As of Tuesday, scores of Clicks stores were affected and at least seven damaged by angry protesters. EFF leaders were deployed to stores across the country to stage what party leader Julius Malema called “peaceful protests”.
Ndlozi told Madonsela to “find the nearest hell”. He said members of the EFF did not need her or anyone's permission as they were exercising their constitutional right to protest.
His response, too, divided Twitter as some labelled it rude and disrespectful. Unfazed by the critics, Ndlozi called Madonsela a “false judge” whose “in-laws” have made the lives of black people a “living hell”.
Madonsela's tweet went viral as social media users weighed in.
#UnconsciousBias is a form of racism, sexism, heterosexualism, xenophobia, ageism, etc that is different from intentional bigotry and related intention to harm, demean or dehumanize. The holder of unconscious bias does not set out to discriminately harm #Clicks #BlackHairMatter— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 7, 2020
In my view, the #Clicks case #BlackHairMatter,is a textbook case of unconscious bias. Calling it out is great but anarchy and violence undermine the cause. The best and most cerebral response I’ve seen so far is a video by young black women, among them my colleague @Diane_Gahiza— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 7, 2020
Malema questioned if it was justified to call “peaceful protests” anarchy, to which Madonsela responded by asking if, among other things, harassing Clicks customers and stopping people from working and buying at the store constituted “a peaceful protest”.
Are the words you used to call for the #Clicks protest, a call for peaceful protest sir?Is stoping people from using their right to buy wherever they want an act of peace? Is preventing people from working and getting their meds peaceful?What peace is that sir? #BlackHairMatter https://t.co/ITyIHzcJdT— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 8, 2020
Madonsela vs Ndlozi? Here's a glimpse into who is right or wrong, according to social media users:
In support of Madonsela:
I think Mbuyiseni Ndlozi repeatedly attacks on Thuli Madonsela are unwarranted, uncalled for n petty. Madonsela like all of us is fully entitled to her views. We live in democracy society.— Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) September 8, 2020
Thuli Madonsela is dealing decisively with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 😂— Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) September 7, 2020
Leadership of EFF is an dictatorial leadership,we all are entitled to our opinions,the way Thuli Madonsela was insulted by Ndlozi and Floyd yesterday for sharing her opinion about Clicks,it shows that we won't have freedom of speech if EFF get a chance to govern this country.— 🇿🇦South Africans First 🇿🇦✊ (@MissB20_10) September 9, 2020
My opinion is that Thuli Madonsela is a black woman who was implicated in the Clicks ad. Not Ndlozi or any other man.— Hloni Moyake (@HloniMoyake) September 8, 2020
She should be able to explain how she feels about the ad without any man or woman imposing on her their views.
Whether she feels it's unconscious bias or not.
In support of Ndlozi:
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi dealt with Magogo Thuli Madonsela for deliberately protecting Racisms pic.twitter.com/ljNBf94Gsb— #Julius Malema 1st Black President. (@makumbi_k2) September 8, 2020
Appreciation tweet for Dr Ndlozi for paralyzing Thuli Madonsela. Hit ❤️ #clicksmustfall #clicksadvert #2MonthsNoWeaveChallenge pic.twitter.com/VwsO051elv— MotshewaKeMama❤️🖤💚 (@tshepaMotshewa) September 8, 2020
Thuli Madonsela entered into a debate with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and now y'all are saying Ndlozi is abusing the woman and that we should defend her? Heh banna, it was a debate and both of them knew it was a "No rules" match bahn... pic.twitter.com/mCEgGxsOWW— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) September 8, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.