Is Thuli Madonsela's stance on Clicks ad an insult or part of the fight? SA divided on this one

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's stance on the Clicks advert has left South Africans divided, as some accuse her of supporting “racists” while others agreed with her.

Madonsela on Monday was involved in a heated debate with the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after she said the advert was a matter of “unconscious bias”. She also condemned the vandalism of Clicks stores and violent protests led by the red berets on Monday.

As of Tuesday, scores of Clicks stores were affected and at least seven damaged by angry protesters. EFF leaders were deployed to stores across the country to stage what party leader Julius Malema called “peaceful protests”.

Ndlozi told Madonsela to “find the nearest hell”. He said members of the EFF did not need her or anyone's permission as they were exercising their constitutional right to protest.

His response, too, divided Twitter as some labelled it rude and disrespectful. Unfazed by the critics, Ndlozi called Madonsela a “false judge” whose “in-laws” have made the lives of black people a “living hell”.

Madonsela's tweet went viral as social media users weighed in.