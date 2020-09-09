Cops hunt for 11 men after Eastern Cape teen 'gang-raped on soccer field'

Eastern Cape police are searching for 11 men who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl.

The incident happened at New Homes in the OR Tambo district on Friday.

“Police are urging anyone who may have information that will lead to the arrest of 11 suspects,” said Brig Tembinkosi Kinana. “The victim had accompanied her friends, who visited her at her place, and as she was returning home she met four unknown men who grabbed and dragged her to a nearby soccer field, where they all allegedly raped her and left her in the field.”

As the four raped the 17-year-old, they were joined by more men.