Cops hunt for 11 men after Eastern Cape teen 'gang-raped on soccer field'
Eastern Cape police are searching for 11 men who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl.
The incident happened at New Homes in the OR Tambo district on Friday.
“Police are urging anyone who may have information that will lead to the arrest of 11 suspects,” said Brig Tembinkosi Kinana. “The victim had accompanied her friends, who visited her at her place, and as she was returning home she met four unknown men who grabbed and dragged her to a nearby soccer field, where they all allegedly raped her and left her in the field.”
As the four raped the 17-year-old, they were joined by more men.
“The four suspects were later followed by others in groups of four and three, who continued to rape the victim,” Kinana said.
Police were not sure whether all the rapists knew each other.
“It is, however, not clear at this stage if this group of suspects ... had planned this crime together. It is also unknown if they originated from the same location. The investigation is expected to unearth and unpack the truth and motives behind this act,” he said.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident and called on officers to bring the perpetrators to book.
No arrests have been made.
“Anyone with information on this incident, should please contact D/Sgt Soyiso Sikhunyana on 079 890 0755 or our Crime Stop line on 08600 10111. Information will be treated with confidentiality,” said Kinana.
TimesLIVE
