Armed shopper faces police probe after EFF lays criminal complaint
A woman who pointed what appears to be a gun at EFF protesters outside the Walmer Park Clicks on Tuesday is now facing a possible charge after the EFF laid a criminal complaint against her.
This after both parties initially declined to lay complaints...
