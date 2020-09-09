Andile Lungisa refuses to accept ANC suspension

Andile Lungisa has extended an olive branch and requested a meeting with ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to discuss his suspension from the party.

He was handed a suspension letter on Tuesday at the Port Elizabeth airport by ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula.

In the letter, Ngcukayitobi told Lungisa he had until Thursday to resign as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay and that he had been suspended from the party.

In response, Lungisa sent a letter to Ngcukayitobi asking that they meet.

“Instead of me resorting to clashing with my leadership, I prefer if we could meet to resolve these issues around the table and in terms of the ANC’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

“I also cannot accept that my ANC membership has been suspended ... I am extending the proverbial olive branch.”