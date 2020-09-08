WATCH | A first as rescued pangolin Ally gives birth in Limpopo

A rescued female pangolin has increased the endangered species rate by birthing a pup in the wild.

According to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWVH), the Temminck's pangolin, named Ally, was rescued from the illegal trade in an intelligence-driven operation by the police's endangered species unit in April in Limpopo.

Ally was transported to Polokwane, where she was stabilised and examined by JWVH's Dr Karin Lourens. .

During an abdominal ultrasound, it was discovered that Ally was pregnant. The hospital said pregnant pangolins are very rarely seen by researchers and vets, and there are no studies or documentation on the stages of development of pangolin foetuses.

“Because of this, the doctors had no way to determine the age of the foetus, but they could detect a normal, regular heartbeat. Once Ally was stabilised, Lourens transported her back to a secure location in Johannesburg,” said JWVH.