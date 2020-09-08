Tag Yachts directors in court over failure to deliver catamarans

Two St Francis Bay businessmen facing fraud charges totalling more than R27m, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. Both were released on bail.



Timothy van der Steene, 50, and Ryan Osborne, 36, the directors of Tag Yachts SA (Pty) Ltd, face an additional charge of reckless trading in terms of the Companies Act of SA...

