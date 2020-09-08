SA's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 88.6%
Covid-19 recoveries stood at 566,555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%, the health ministry said on Monday evening.
There were 846 new cases recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, raising the cumulative number of infections to 639,362.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,808,949 with 8,759 new tests conducted since the last report on Sunday evening.
"Regrettably, we report 115 more Covid-19 related deaths: 25 from KwaZulu-Natal, five from Gauteng, 12 from Eastern Cape, seven from Free State, 10 from North West, 13 from Western Cape and 43 from Limpopo," said health minister Zweli Mkhize.
"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,004."
Mkhize said in a series of tweets earlier in the day that while the numbers were declining, "we are not over the worst yet - we are worrying about the resurgence".
"Globally we are now at number seven. This tells us two things: the numbers are declining in SA [and] globally the numbers are still increasing."
@MorningLiveSABC We are not ready to open everything immediately. We are moving in that direction, the economy does need to be opened, however we will ease into the decrease in restrictions.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 7, 2020
The surge that we saw happened when we moved from level 4 to level 3. We would’ve expected the same to happen when we moved to level 2. It has not happened yet.We’ve not discounted this as other countries have shown resurgence after showing a plateau. @SAfmRadio #SAfmSunrise— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 7, 2020
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.