R82m school remains unoccupied because it was built on wetland — committee

Stagnant water with a pungent smell, cracked walls and floors and unkempt grass.

This is what greets you when you enter an R82m school which has not been occupied because it was built on a wetland and is therefore unsafe. The Gauteng department of infrastructure cannot obtain a certificate of occupation.

Mayibuye Primary in Tembisa on Gauteng's East Rand has turned into a white elephant that has left the portfolio committee on infrastructure raging and seeking accountability.

SowetanLIVE