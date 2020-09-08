R82m school remains unoccupied because it was built on wetland — committee
Stagnant water with a pungent smell, cracked walls and floors and unkempt grass.
This is what greets you when you enter an R82m school which has not been occupied because it was built on a wetland and is therefore unsafe. The Gauteng department of infrastructure cannot obtain a certificate of occupation.
Mayibuye Primary in Tembisa on Gauteng's East Rand has turned into a white elephant that has left the portfolio committee on infrastructure raging and seeking accountability.
