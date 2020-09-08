Pirates star Lorch gets bail after ‘assault’ on woman

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.

“Soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch appeared at the Midrand Magistrate’s Court earlier [on Monday], facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said Lorch was due back in court on October 18.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “Police in the early hours of Monday morning arrested [the player] for allegedly assaulting a woman at his place of residence in Midrand.”

He said Lorch allegedly assaulted the woman after a verbal altercation.

“The victim was allegedly rescued by the suspect’s friend who was present at the time of the incident,” Makhubele said. — TimesLIVE