Mount Road police station temporarily closed

The Mount Road police station community service centre has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the centre would be temporarily closed and the affected offices decontaminated.

The centre will be operating from the back of the station and while the front entrance at the pedestrian gate would still be open, the entrance to the Mount Road service centre would be closed, Naidu said.

She said while the centre was closed its number would be temporarily suspended and all response assistance must be done through the 10111 emergency number.

“The affected office was decontaminated and the community service centre will be operational tomorrow, [September 9],” Naidu said.

