Hawks arrest doomed yacht company bosses

The men at the helm of a luxury yacht company that went belly-up as they allegedly plundered millions of rand from investors, were arrested on Tuesday after a probe which lasted nearly two years.



Details of how Timothy van der Steene and Ryan Osborne, of St Francis Bay, allegedly managed to dupe unsuspecting clients as far afield as Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were laid bare in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court as they applied for bail...

