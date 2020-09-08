Fort Hare students caught in Covid-19-sparked data crisis

Forced to adjust to e-learning with unreliable internet connections, insufficient data and a lack of access to laptops and routers, students at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are battling to manage with the effects of the pandemic.

Founded in 1916, the university is renowned for producing political leaders and intellectuals including Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Govan Mbeki. But Covid-19 has exacerbated endemic problems at the Alice campus, which has long been ground zero for a series of disruptions.

Ayanda Fiko, 22, who recently returned to campus, said students were protesting against financial segregation and issues relating to safety within the institution a week before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown in March.

“The coronavirus caused immense disruption in our lives. A few days after the announcement, we had to ‘vacate’ the residences and that is something we never anticipated,” said the soft-spoken postgraduate student.

“In fact, we didn’t even have enough time to prepare for first-term exams. We are still waiting for the laptops and modems the university promised us. Most of the time I was at home I could not operate online or afford to buy extra data.”