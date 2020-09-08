Clear evidence of racketeering against Thales, says NPA

PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rubbished claims by French arms company Thales that there is no evidence that it knew about former president Jacob Zuma’s allegedly corrupt relationship with his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.



Thales’s SA subsidiary won a R2.6bn contract in 1997 to fit four new navy frigates with combat suites...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.