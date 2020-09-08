Clear evidence of racketeering against Thales, says NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rubbished claims by French arms company Thales that there is no evidence that it knew about former president Jacob Zuma’s allegedly corrupt relationship with his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.
Thales’s SA subsidiary won a R2.6bn contract in 1997 to fit four new navy frigates with combat suites...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.