Are you the next Spike Lee?

High school creatives to take centre stage at Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival

By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 September 2020

A short film shot in a friend’s bedroom opened doors for aspiring Port Elizabeth filmmaker and Grey old boy Jason Forsdick.

With a budget of just R1,500, Forsdick shot his eight-minute short film ‘The Presence’, which resulted in him claiming the best director and best film accolades at the Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival in 2019...

