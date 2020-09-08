Are you the next Spike Lee?

High school creatives to take centre stage at Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival

A short film shot in a friend’s bedroom opened doors for aspiring Port Elizabeth filmmaker and Grey old boy Jason Forsdick.



With a budget of just R1,500, Forsdick shot his eight-minute short film ‘The Presence’, which resulted in him claiming the best director and best film accolades at the Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival in 2019...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.