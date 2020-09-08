Are you the next Spike Lee?
High school creatives to take centre stage at Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival
A short film shot in a friend’s bedroom opened doors for aspiring Port Elizabeth filmmaker and Grey old boy Jason Forsdick.
With a budget of just R1,500, Forsdick shot his eight-minute short film ‘The Presence’, which resulted in him claiming the best director and best film accolades at the Lavuthi’ iBhayi Short Film Festival in 2019...
