WATCH | EFF shuts Clicks stores in East London in anti-racism protest
East London police responded swiftly to keep a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters in check when they protested outside Clicks stores in Oxford Street and Gillwell Mall and in Mdantsane on Monday morning.
The group of about 40 members protested outside the store carrying placards saying calling for racism to fall and demanding that the stores be shut .
The stores closed soon after the protestors entered the shops.
#Clicks Clicks closed the store in Oxford Street, East London, after #EFF members entered the shop to protest against racism. Video: Bhongo Jacob pic.twitter.com/dihZlSx7oq— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) September 7, 2020
#EFF members taking part in the #clicksmustfall protest wait outside Clicks in Mdantsane as party leaders are locked in a meeting with management. Only the elderly & frail are allowed inside the store @Dispatch_DD pic.twitter.com/Y4ObaERGI4— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
Gillwell Mall #Clicks in East London closed early on Monday after #EFF members entered the store as part of their nationwide protest against racism in the chain's recent advertisement. Video: Bhongo Jacob pic.twitter.com/uByEHokNFM— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) September 7, 2020
Cars that had been parked near Clicks at the Mdantsane Zone 6 Mall are being moved as more #EFF members/supporters arrive. About 10 police officers are inside the store @Dispatch_DD pic.twitter.com/XcTUUrx9C8— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
More police officers arrive at Clicks in Mdantsane as a security officer tries to stop pictures & videos from being taken @Dispatch_DD but the cops intervene pic.twitter.com/fFPWbqBva1— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
