WATCH | EFF shuts Clicks stores in East London in anti-racism protest

By Bhongo Jacob - 07 September 2020
EFF protestors at Clicks on Oxford Street, East London as party members invaded stores to demonstrate against racism.
HOSTILE TAKEOVER: EFF protestors at Clicks on Oxford Street, East London as party members invaded stores to demonstrate against racism.
Image: Sino Majangaza

East London police responded swiftly to keep a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters in check when they protested outside Clicks stores in Oxford Street and Gillwell Mall and in Mdantsane on Monday morning.

The group of about 40 members protested outside the store carrying placards saying calling for racism to fall and demanding that the stores be shut .

The stores closed soon after the protestors entered the shops.

