Slain actress Mdeliswa ‘victim of gender-based violence’

South Africans have responded with shock and anger at the shooting of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, with her family stating that her death was allegedly “another incident of violence against women”.

In a statement shared on social media, Mdeliswa’s family said the star had been shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, last week and was transferred to a hospital in Pretoria where she died on Saturday.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter. She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, September 3.

“She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised, then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable.

“She passed on in the morning of the September 5 (Saturday).”

The statement said that circumstances around her death were still under investigation by police, but added that she was a victim of gender-based violence.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt.

“This is another incident of violence against women which our country has to fight against.

“We believe justice will be served.”

Mdeliswa acted in several productions including iKani, eKasi: Our Stories and the film Uthando Lukayisa.

“She was a young, talented and inspirational actress — her family and community were [hoping] to see her flourish.

“We had a lot of expectations for her,” the statement said.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Mdeliswa’s death has sent shock waves across the nation, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the star and offer their condolences to her family.

Others called for justice and urged police to investigate the circumstances around her death with urgency. — TimesLIVE