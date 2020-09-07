'Racist' businessman must pay R60,000 damages for using P-word

An East London businessman Garry Rieger has been branded a racist and must pay R60,000 in damages plus legal costs for pepper-spraying fellow motorist Clint van der Westhuizen, calling him the P-word and telling him to “go back to Duncan Village and drive there, you p***”.



Van der Westhuizen has said that, as “a coloured man”, the racist overtones of the degrading and insulting comments by Rieger, a white man, in sending him to Duncan Village troubled him most, reminding him of his first experience of apartheid as a young child...

