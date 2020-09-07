Hawks step up probe of Nelson Mandela Bay’s PPE spending

While the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes every cent spent on personal protective equipment by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the Hawks have set their sights on seven companies that supplied Covid-19-related items.

The investigation into the PPE spending picked up speed on Friday, with laptops and other devices used by several officials confiscated by the SIU.

This follows a meeting between Hawks investigators and then acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu and chief financial officer Selwyn Thys in August about the fraud probe into the city’s supply chain management process.

The investigation comes after DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga opened a case at the Humewood police station on July 25.

The case was picked up by the Hawks shortly after Bhanga left the station, with investigators spending last week in the city.

They were joined later by the SIU officials, who started their investigation on August 5.

SIU chief forensic lawyer Dimo Mkiva wrote to acting city manager Anele Qaba on September 2 requesting specific documentation.

This ranged from receipts for PPE received to minutes of meetings and financial statements linked to Covid-19 spending from March 1 to July 23.

Qaba was given until Friday to produce all the paperwork.

“For the SIU to properly investigate, it requires the documents which relate to the Covid-19 procurement contracts by the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality,” Mkiva said.

He requested the identity and employee numbers of seven officials who formed part of the supply chain management process.

“We accordingly request that the required documentation be made available to the SIU.”

Qaba, asked about the confiscation of devices, said: “The municipality is co-operating with the relevant law-enforcement agencies.

“This is an investigation matter and I am, therefore, not able to comment at this stage.”