Back home with new liver

PE teen enjoys second lease on life

PREMIUM

Feeling happy and healthy — a novelty for the Port Elizabeth teen — Reagan von Loggenburg is finally home after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant in a Johannesburg hospital more than two months ago.



The 14-year-old Framesby High School pupil received a much-deserved hero’s welcome from his family as he walked through the gate at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Saturday morning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.