Back home with new liver
PE teen enjoys second lease on life
Feeling happy and healthy — a novelty for the Port Elizabeth teen — Reagan von Loggenburg is finally home after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant in a Johannesburg hospital more than two months ago.
The 14-year-old Framesby High School pupil received a much-deserved hero’s welcome from his family as he walked through the gate at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Saturday morning...
