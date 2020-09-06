Water woes for more Bay residents

More Nelson Mandela Bay residents can brace themselves for disturbed water supply until late Sunday afternoon, infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani said on Sunday.

He said water supply from the Nooitgedagt treatment works had seen another setback, with a fault occurring in the main electricity supply to Nooitgedagt.

It was not related to load-shedding.

“It will take about five hours to effect the repairs,” he said.

“Based on the above and the experiences of yesterday, the high lying areas will experience low pressure by mid-afternoon.

“Once the electricity is back on it will take another five to six hours to restart the whole system of the water treatment works and pump stations.”

A notice issued earlier on Sunday said the problem would affect the Motherwell and Stanford Road pumps.

“There is now no water going into the Chelsea reservoir.”

Most parts of the city, from the western suburbs to the northern areas, have experienced water outages during the weekend.

Some areas were affected from Wednesday night.

Bobani said areas such as Motherwell would also now be affected.