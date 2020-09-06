Police investigating two murders in Walmer area

Police are investigating two murders that took place in the Walmer area at the weekend.

Luwelile Dlepu, 40, was murdered on Friday at about 10.15pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Dlepu and his girlfriend were asleep in their Federation Street, area Q home when they heard a sound coming from the place where his brother’s shack was located.

“The brother was out of town and Dlepu decided to investigate. Two shots were heard and the girlfriend found Dlepu lying on the ground.

“He sustained gunshot wounds in his back and chest. The suspect ran away,” Naidu said.

The second murder happened at about 3.40pm on Saturday.

The body of a man, aged about 40, was found in Piggot Lane.

“According to a witness, it is alleged that a white car was stationary in Fordyce Road for a very long time with a male seated in the driver’s seat.

“After a while, two males approached from the Baakens Valley side and got into the car.

“It is further alleged that a commotion took place and the driver jumped out holding his chest.

“The two suspects started searching the car and when the witness screamed, they ran away.

“Police suspect the motive could be drug-related,” Naidu said.

The injured man collapsed in Piggott Lane and died.

“He sustained stab wounds to his body and shoulder.

“A formal identification needs to be conducted before his name is released,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects in both cases is asked to contact Detective Rudolph Baxter of the detective trio task team on 082-442-0837, the Walmer police station on 041-581-1496 or 041-509-4006, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.

