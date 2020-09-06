Plea to help find missing KwaDwesi boy

The Motherwell family violence child protection and sexual offences unit in Port Elizabeth are asking for help in finding young Mathew Ngzoba, who left his KwaDwesi home on Friday morning and has not been seen since.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mathew apparently had an argument with his mother, packed a bag of clothing and left their house in Mnyanazi Street.

“He has since not returned home.

“It is the first time that the young lad has left home.

“It is not known what he was wearing at the time,” Naidu said.

The Herald was not able to find out Mathew’s age at the time of going to print.

Anyone who can assist the police in tracing Mathew, or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Riaan Botha on 081-594-0549, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE