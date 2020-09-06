EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores after 'racist' advert

The EFF has threatened to shut down Clicks stores countrywide on Monday if the company does not do so itself.

This after the health and beauty retailer came under fire on Friday, for an advert in a campaign run on its website where it published an image of African hair, which was labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

In a statement on Sunday, the EFF said that it had written to Clicks with “direct demands in order to remedy their racist act” and had given it 24 hours to respond but was not satisfied by the company’s response, calling it condescending and lacking in remorse.