Pair sentenced to three life terms for killing a cop and her husband

Two men were on Friday each sentenced to three life terms plus an additional 43 years in prison by the Mpumalanga high court for, among other crimes, the murder of a police officer and her husband two years ago.

Thulani Maisane, 33 and Martin Mohlala, 27, left a bloody and destructive trail, resulting in convictions on three counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances, charges of pointing of a firearm and discharging of a firearm in a public area, and two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa said in a statement on Friday all these crimes were committed in the district of Thulamahashe in Angincourt on November 30 and December 1 2018.

In one incident, the pair arrived near Thulani Primary School where the victims were preparing for a wedding.

“They pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded their cellphones, vehicle keys, wallets, belts and shoes.”

They fled the scene in a stolen silver VW Jetta, Nyuswa said.

The same vehicle was used on December 1 2018 when they robbed the Halfway Liquor Restaurant.

They pointed firearms at the patrons, fired shots into the ceiling of the tavern and ordered them to lie on the ground before making off with cash, airtime vouchers and cigarettes. This time they ditched the car at the tavern.

Nyuswa said it was on the same day that the pair, with a third accomplice, broke into the house of the police officer, Thembisile Fortunate Ndlovu, and her husband, Jabulani Harry Khoza.

“They demanded keys to a vehicle that was parked in the yard. A shoot-out ensued between the couple and the attackers, leaving the couple and a third attacker, Mandla Sambo, dead.

Acting director of public prosecutions, Adv Matric Luphondo, commended the excellent work of the prosecution and investigating team which ensured that the perpetrators were brought to book.

TimesLIVE