Nelson Mandela Bay court cases highlight violence against women and children ‘pandemic’
“You’re all dogs,” an angry protester shouts outside a court building as a policeman appears for the alleged rape of a child, a man for allegedly shooting his ex-wife, and a neighbour for allegedly slitting a young mother’s throat.
“Covid-19 is not yet over and we have already been hit by a second pandemic,” a senior police investigator tells a magistrate...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.