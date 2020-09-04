News

Nelson Mandela Bay court cases highlight violence against women and children ‘pandemic’

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley and Naziziphiwo Buso - 04 September 2020

“You’re all dogs,” an angry protester shouts outside a court building as a policeman appears for the alleged rape of a child, a man for allegedly shooting his ex-wife, and a neighbour for allegedly slitting a young mother’s throat.

“Covid-19 is not yet over and we have already been hit by a second pandemic,” a senior police investigator tells a magistrate...

