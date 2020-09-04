Metro police officer found in car with throat slit

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the public for assistance in their hunt for those involved in the brutal murder of an off-duty Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the officer’s body had been found on Friday at about 8.45am after officers from the Kamesh police station responded to a report about an abandoned vehicle in Tembani Street, Langa.

The officer, who has not been identified as his next of kin were still to be notified, was found in the front seat of his VW Polo.

His body had been wrapped in a duvet and his throat had been slit, Naidu said.

The motive for the murder is not known and no arrests have been made.

The silver VW Polo has been taken in by police for further investigation, she said.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation or may know the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Warrant Officer Marlon van Heerden on 061-949-0122 or the Kamesh police station on 041-988- 8722 or Crime Stop 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE