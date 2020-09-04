Man in court after brutal murder of Bethelsdorp woman

A petition signed by more than 40 people and the fear that northern areas residents might take the law into their own hands were some of the reasons the man accused of the brutal murder of Melissa Marlouw did not have his formal bail application heard on Friday.

The 29-year-old Kleinskool man, who is not being named as he has yet to plead, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday, when he was expected to apply for bail.

He is accused of raping Marlouw, 30, and slitting her throat on August 22 after they had allegedly been out drinking with friends.

Marlouw, a mother of two, managed to make her way to her Independent Street, Bethelsdorp, home and whisper the name of her attacker to those who tried to assist her.

She died three days later in hospital.

Her attacker, a man known to the Marlouw family, was arrested on Tuesday at a house in Kleinskool and allegedly made a full confession to the police.

On Friday, prosecutor Melani Hammett told the court that after the man’s first appearance on Thursday she had been handed a petition by protesting residents which called for the man to remain in custody until he went to trial.

Hammett said the petition, signed by residents from Kleinskool and surrounding areas, requested that the court keep the man behind bars.

“The petition highlights how upset the community is and states that they do not want him in the area,” she said.

According to Hammett, the petition will form part of the state’s case.

“At this stage the state is concerned about his safety,” she said.

Hammett further put it on record that the man was accused of premeditated murder and as gender-based violence was a priority at the moment, it would be in the best interests of justice for him to remain in custody.

An alternative address for the man, should he be released on bail, would also need to be verified before his formal bail application could be heard.

The case was postponed to September 11.

Marlouw’s brother, Jermaine, 34, said the family had been on an emotional rollercoaster after learning who had been arrested for his sister’s murder.

“He is very well known to the family. He grew up with us and is no stranger.

“We are frustrated that it was someone so close,” Jermaine said.

After hearing that the man would remain behind bars at St Albans Correctional Facility, Jermaine said it brought a slight bit of closure to the family.

With Marlouw’s body being released to the family only on Thursday, Jermaine said funeral arrangements would still need to be made for the coming week.

“We are coping, although it is very difficult for us at the moment,” he said.