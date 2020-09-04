News

Man confesses to brutal rape and murder of Port Elizabeth woman

By Devon Koen - 04 September 2020
Melissa Marlouw, 30, of Bethelsdorp, died on August 25, three days after she was raped and her throat was slit
DEVASTATING LOSS: Melissa Marlouw, 30, of Bethelsdorp, died on August 25, three days after she was raped and her throat was slit
A 29-year-old Kleinskool man has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder of Melissa Marlouw on August 22.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Andrew George had been arrested at a relative’s house in Uitenhage on Tuesday.

Marlouw, 30, was raped and assaulted to within an inch of her life but managed to tell those who found her who had slit her throat and raped her. She later died in hospital.

Naidu said it was alleged that at about 3am on August 22 Marlouw had been walking home with George in Independence Street, Bethelsdorp, after drinking with friends.

“[Marlouw] was hit over the head with a stone and thereafter raped and stabbed in the neck,” Naidu said.

George had confessed to police that he had raped and murdered Marlouw, Naidu said.

He appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Thursday and the case was postponed to Friday.

