Eskom suspends power station managers over load-shedding

Eskom has summarily suspended the managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations, saying the country’s load-shedding crisis was being “exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour” by some top staff.

SA was set to endure yet another day of rolling blackouts with stage 3 load-shedding scheduled from 8am until 10pm on Friday.

“While it is true the aging fleet is plagued by legacy issues of neglect and omitted maintenance and is therefore susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it is also true the situation is exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour by some management staff,” the power utility said on Friday.

“It is for this reason the board has come out strongly in support of group chief executive Andre de Ruyter in his action yesterday morning of summarily suspending the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers pending disciplinary inquiries. Further interventions are ongoing at the Kriel and Duvha power stations.”

There was 5,000MW of capacity on planned maintenance and 10,950MW (12 units over the past seven days) on unplanned breakdowns.