This is according to the Western Cape’s minister of community safety Albert Fritz‚ who said his department has been tasked to come up with a plan to reduce violence and murder in the province.

Fritz said the liquor act amendment is aligned with premier Alan Winde’s “Smart Interventions” aimed at reducing alcohol-related harms.

“During the lockdown‚ my department monitored the number of homicides‚ which demonstrated that at the beginning of the lockdown‚ the murder rate had been halved. However‚ as we moved into alert levels 4 and 3‚ the murder figures increased but then again slightly decreased as the ban on alcohol and the curfew was reinstituted‚” said Fritz.

He said these are not sustainable interventions‚ as they have a major affect on the economy and contribute to unemployment in vulnerable communities.

“That is why I agree with premier Winde that it is necessary that the unbanning of alcohol be accompanied with smart interventions‚ such as the proposed amendments‚ which aim to reduce alcohol-related harms‚” he said.

According to Fritz‚ the key proposed amendments for altering the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WLCA) regulations include the following: