WATCH | Eldorado Park cop charged with being accessory after the fact in Nateniël Julies death

A third police official arrested for the death of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies from Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, told the court on Thursday that the charges before him are not the same as the ones he was formally charged with at the time of his arrest.

A seemingly irritated Vorster Netshiongolo made a brief appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court.

The tall 36-year-old was dressed in a white and black jacket, dark jeans and white and blue Adidas takkies. His face was covered with a blue mask.

When his charges — accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited of ammunition — were read out, Netshiongolo called his lawyer to the dock.

His lawyer, advocate Abre Loubser, told the court that Netshiongolo advised him that the charges before court were not the same as those presented to him on the day he was charged at the police station.