Thanks for the masks, but what we need is police visibility

Seeing their children gunned down as gang warfare continues unabated is the biggest fear parents in the northern areas have at the moment.

And while residents who received masks and sanitisers to help fight the spread of Covid-19 said they appreciated the gesture, the killer disease was not their most pressing worry.

Municipal officials who on Wednesday fanned out across the northern areas to provide masks and sanitisers were met with pleas for more safety measures to be put in place.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Queenie Pink, who heads the safety and security portfolio, led the Covid-19 community awareness programme in the northern areas.

In Missionvale, Cleary Park and Booysen Park, 400 masks and 350 hand sanitisers were handed out.

Pink said people should not take Covid-19 lightly just because the country had moved from level 3 to 2 of the national lockdown.