Pepi Silinga bows out at Coega after 22 years

Arguably one of the longest-serving CEOs of a state entity in SA, Coega Development Corporation boss Pepi Silinga has resigned after 22 years at the helm.



Silinga will be moving to Transnet National Ports Authority as the new CEO from October 1 but until then will sit in on specific meetings at Transnet...

