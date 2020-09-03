Murder accused tells of fatal night out with his girlfriend
A Motherwell man charged with kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend has testified that he was not angry when he saw her talking to another man at a tavern but became enraged later because she grew aggressive when he tried to take her home.
After his arrest for the June 16 2018 murder of Azinthle Feni, 25, Siviwe Khusani confessed to police, but at the start of his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court he pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder...
