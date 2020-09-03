Move to extend Chippa's NMB Stadium contract
As the Buffalo City Metro council has yet to make a decision on whether to support a proposal for Chippa United to relocate to East London, Nelson Mandela Bay’s mayoral committee has agreed toextend the soccer outfit’s contract for three years.
This will see Chippa United’s status as the Bay stadium’s anchor tenant extended at a cost of R13.5m...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.