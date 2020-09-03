Metro says it is acting against illegal woodcutters

The metro is aware of the illegal woodcutting activity in the Baakens Valley and is determined to clamp down on it, spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Wednesday.



Ndamase said the woodcutting was probably linked to the increase in informal housing development in KwaDwesi and Motherwell...

