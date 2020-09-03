Lungisa files complaint against task team co-ordinator over suspension letter

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has lodged a formal complaint against Bay ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula in a letter to the ANC’s Eastern Cape bosses.



In the letter to the party’s provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, dated September 1, Lungisa wrote that Nqakula failed to communicate with him directly and that he heard of a letter through the media, saying this was in gross contravention of the party’s constitution...

