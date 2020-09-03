Hawks mum on whether officials are implicated in Ters fraud

As more fraud cases related to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments come to light, the Hawks are tight-lipped on whether any officials colluded with those who have been arrested.

“That is still an operational matter,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

He said to date 14 people had been arrested in connection with alleged fraud linked to Ters and were out on bail ranging from R200 to R5,000. So far, R5.7m was the single largest allegedly fraudulent Ters transaction paid to an individual. The money was paid into the account of Tshepang Phohole of Mamelodi in Pretoria — a payment intended for 1,400 employees.

Phohole was arrested along with four others to whom he had distributed the money. They will appear again in court on September 7.

Mulaudzi said the Asset Forfeiture Unit was dealing with the recouping of stolen monies but said R4.6m was recently recouped from the account of Moreroa Leso who was arrested on Sunday. He was found to have allegedly used about R100,000 of the R4.7m that was allegedly paid erroneously into his account. He is out on R2,000 bail.