Cops implicated in kidnap-for-ransom plot
Two Uitenhage police officers have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a shopkeeper and demanding a ransom of R120,000.
The two women officers and a third woman allegedly used cable ties to restrain the man and taped his eyes and mouth shut, before leaving him in a garage in Despatch. ..
