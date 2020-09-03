Beer makers vow to cut off outlets who break level 2 lockdown laws

The Beer Association of SA has vowed to stop supplying alcohol to establishments found to be breaching level 2 lockdown regulations.

The association said it had been alerted to reports of alcohol outlets breaking lockdown rules related to the sale of alcohol.

“While the majority of outlets and restaurants are complying with the lockdown regulations, we have been receiving reports of businesses that are selling and serving alcohol outside of the legal trading hours,” the association said in a statement.

“We have also had reports of outlets not adhering to social distancing protocols and thereby putting the health and safety of their customers at risk.”

The association said beer manufacturers would be requesting details from municipalities and provincial liquor authorities of businesses whose licences had been revoked since sales resumed and would stop the supply of alcohol to them.