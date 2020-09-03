Beer makers vow to cut off outlets who break level 2 lockdown laws
The Beer Association of SA has vowed to stop supplying alcohol to establishments found to be breaching level 2 lockdown regulations.
The association said it had been alerted to reports of alcohol outlets breaking lockdown rules related to the sale of alcohol.
“While the majority of outlets and restaurants are complying with the lockdown regulations, we have been receiving reports of businesses that are selling and serving alcohol outside of the legal trading hours,” the association said in a statement.
“We have also had reports of outlets not adhering to social distancing protocols and thereby putting the health and safety of their customers at risk.”
The association said beer manufacturers would be requesting details from municipalities and provincial liquor authorities of businesses whose licences had been revoked since sales resumed and would stop the supply of alcohol to them.
“We will continue to blacklist such businesses as part of our ongoing drive to encourage responsible alcohol distribution and consumption,” it said.
“Many South Africans drink moderately and safely without any adverse impact on the public health system. But unfortunately there are too many people who drink in excess and endanger people’s lives.
“Together, as a society, we need to find a way of curbing this destructive cycle of alcohol abuse. It is therefore critical that all role players recognise the importance of responsible and moderate alcohol consumption during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The association urged the public to report incidents of criminality linked to the sale and consumption of alcohol during the lockdown by calling the toll-free hotline (0800 014 858) that has been set up by the alcohol industry and administered by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
“To date, the hotline has received numerous calls on businesses contravening the regulations, which have been referred to the Saps and the national and provincial liquor authorities,” it said.
“The Beer Association of South Africa will continue working with government, the restaurant industry and other key stakeholders across the supply chain to come up with solutions that tackle the excessive consumption of alcohol in communities, safeguards the 414,886 livelihoods the beer industry supports and prioritises lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
TimesLIVE
