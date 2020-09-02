WATCH | Farmers meet minister Bheki Cele over farm murders in KZN

The lack of police capacity, as well as proper vehicles to drive on farm roads, were also highlighted as a concern.

Local farmer Darrel Brown said there had been a number of farm attacks in the area over the past four years. He said the community had been left reeling after the brutal murder of Rafferty and his wife.

“My parents were involved in a similar attack in 2016 and that particular crime is still unsolved. They fortunately were a positive statistic and lived to tell the tale,” said Brown, before listing a number of other attacks that had occurred in the area.

“It is something that is on the increase in the area, and it is something that we as a farming community have taken initiatives, at great expense to ourselves, to try to curb ... by investing in a camera system that is monitored by a private security company.”

He said farmers were forking out huge amounts of money to private security companies that specialise in farms.

Farm dweller Lucky Tshabalala described Rafferty as a religious man who always sought to help people.

“I knew him from the time I was young. In 1996 we were together at the same church. He would support us with his vehicle, putting [in] diesel and helping us. He was a good man,” he said.

Meanwhile Cele revealed that the police had leads in the senseless killing of the elderly couple.