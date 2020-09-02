Residents asked to help promote Bay as tourism destination
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to residents to become ambassadors of the Friendly City, as the metro hopes to regain lost ground in the tourism sector as a result of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.
Buyeye launched tourism month at the Pine Lodge Resort on Tuesday where he said tourism was one of the main economical drivers for Nelson Mandela Bay.
“This includes cleanliness, safety, education, infrastructure, we celebrate this years’ tourism month on the background of multiple disasters for our city specifically.
“Covid-19 and the current water crisis have placed our city in a mission impossible position, just when the city was starting to yield positive results from the efforts that were made to develop the economy,” Buyeye said.
Speaking at the event, acting city manager Anele Qaba said: “The total contribution to Nelson Mandela Bay tourism in 2018 was estimated to be in the region of R9.94bn, this total contribution directly and indirectly supported 41,654 jobs in the city.”
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Tshonono Buyeye is launching tourism month at Pine Lodge Resort in Summerstrand today under the theme- Building Peace! Fostering Knowledge.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 1, 2020
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/JWFktpEB6z
According to Qaba, in the first six months of 2020, R785m was generated from tourism, about 65.7% less than the R1.9bn during the same period in 2019 for the city, which he said illustrated the severity of Covid-19 .
“If this continues, the city might lose about 11,000 direct jobs, that are generated by this particular sector. This sector’s contribution towards the economy and the city and jobs is immense.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal marketing manager Siphokazi Ngombane said as part of a campaign to promote the city, residents would be used as ambassadors, and requested to upload their pictures, drawings, paintings or 30 to 60 seconds videos on their web page www.competition@nmt.co.za.
Each submission stands a chance to win a share of R50,000 worth of prizes.
She said tourism month would be divided into four weeks with a theme for each week with the first week focused on icons and attractions.
The second week will focus on wildlife and nature while the third week will be heritage, culture and historic buildings.
The final week is food and entertainment, where participants can design their favourite dish and upload it on social media with #ShareTheBay.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.