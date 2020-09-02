Residents asked to help promote Bay as tourism destination

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to residents to become ambassadors of the Friendly City, as the metro hopes to regain lost ground in the tourism sector as a result of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Buyeye launched tourism month at the Pine Lodge Resort on Tuesday where he said tourism was one of the main economical drivers for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This includes cleanliness, safety, education, infrastructure, we celebrate this years’ tourism month on the background of multiple disasters for our city specifically.

“Covid-19 and the current water crisis have placed our city in a mission impossible position, just when the city was starting to yield positive results from the efforts that were made to develop the economy,” Buyeye said.

Speaking at the event, acting city manager Anele Qaba said: “The total contribution to Nelson Mandela Bay tourism in 2018 was estimated to be in the region of R9.94bn, this total contribution directly and indirectly supported 41,654 jobs in the city.”