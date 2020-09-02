Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience
Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi has shared her own “Rakgadi” ordeal, after Lebohang Khitsane’s memorial service that got everyone talking at the weekend.
Khitsane, who designed and manufactured life-size tombstones, died last week from renal failure.
He was well-known for creating elaborate tombstones for prominent personalities in SA including Mandoza, singer and producer Robbie Malinga and actor Joe Mafela.
His memorial service was interrupted when his sister, Semati Moedi, claimed in now-viral video footage, that his wife had allegedly been cheating on him.
This led to “Rakgadi” making the top trending list on Twitter as many, including Tlhabi, weighed in on the dramatic incident.
In a series of tweets, Tlhabi shared that after her father died, his sisters allegedly stopped at nothing to make her mom's life a living hell.
“Before mom had even found out that her husband was dead, Bo Rakgadi (the aunts) were screaming in broad daylight, that my mom had killed their brother because she was younger, she was a Xhosa woman and wanted his 3 roomed house. Never mind that she was the high-income earner with a company car,” said Tlhabi.
Tlhabi said 25 years later, the long lost aunts and half-siblings went to newspapers, claiming that her mother sold their brother's house.
In 2013, Sunday World reported that Tlhabi’s childhood home caused a row with her half-siblings, Dosky and Doris Direko.
According to the report, Dosky and Doris said the house was sold for R45,000 and without their consent.
Tlhabi also joked that it's been more than 30 years and the family is still waiting on the “young man” her mom was said to be moving on with.
Tlhabi further said that just because aunts say something, doesn't mean it is true.
Read Tlhabi's full thread below.
He always encouraged mom & took care of us when she worked night duty as a nurse & when she was studying for a BA degree. He was there! His 3 sisters said her absences, due to work & study, meant she was cheating. They remained very close to his ex wife. Fair enough #Rakgadi— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
Before mom had even found out that her husband was dead, Bo #Rakgadi were screaming in broad daylight, that my mom had killed their brother cos 1)she was younger 2) A Xhosa woman🙄🙄 3) wanted his 3 roomed house. Never mind that she was the high income earner with a company car😜— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
She prayed HARD. Her dignity, grace and self assuredness was a layer. Her friends became family. Bo #Rakgadi talked ABOUT her but never TO her. They were cowards. Her light shone so bright it dazzled. My brother Tumi & I were 11 & 9 respectively. We couldn't fight for & with her.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
DECADES later, long lost Bo #Rakgadi & half siblings went to Sunday World: "Redi and her mom sold their brother's house." This was 2012. 25 years after Papa died. I was married by then. But 12 years old when house was sold. Yet the headline screamed "Tlhabi Family House Drama"— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
Remember Bo #Rakgadi said she killed Papa for younger man. Mom turns 69. 33 years later & we are still waiting for this younger uncle 😋 . & she killed Papa for a Soweto 3 room? Post that, we grew up in better houses 🤣🤣 because she worked & tried! And she's still Xhosa🤣. So— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
I take my strength & courage from my mom. She is quiet. (I'M NOT 😜😜). Her strength lies in her actions. She never buckled and allowed vindictive bo #Rakgadi to determine her destination. That's why I don't buckle when faced with lies & vindictiveness. I remember my mom and dad— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 31, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.