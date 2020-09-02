No change to matric exam papers – Umalusi

Umalusi has announced that it is ready for the national senior certificate examinations despite disruptions caused by Covid-19 in education which have affected the entire system including the matric class of 2020.



Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education training, said the Covid-19 pandemic makes the class of 2020 a unique cohort...

