MEC promises stricter screening when hiring after another 'fake doctor' bust

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has called on its hospitals to enforce stricter screening when taking on medical staff, after a second bogus medical worker was arrested in the province on Monday.

On Monday TimesLIVE reported that a 24-year-old man had been arrested for fraud after allegedly posing as a doctor and disappearing with R40,000 belonging to colleagues at a hospital in north KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement on Wednesday the department commended the CEO of Nkonjeni Hospital in Zululand for alerting authorities to the man who posed as a fifth-year medical student conducting his elective module of family medicine. According to the department he had also produced a student card.

“According to hospital management, he never worked without supervision, and was also not allowed to prescribe medication. The 24-year-old man, who has been charged with fraud, was arrested after police received a complaint about his alleged disappearance with R40,000 that he had borrowed from various Nkonjeni hospital staffers,” said the department.