Journalism lecturer goes beyond call of duty
“I don’t just want to produce graduates, but I want to produce people who are socially responsible.”
This is what drives Walter Sisulu University journalism lecturer Mncedi “Eddie” Magade, 30, to go beyond the call of duty when teaching students in the institution’s corporate communication and marketing department...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.