Gauteng municipalities lose R8.6bn in revenue since lockdown

Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance Lebogang Maile has painted a bad picture of municipalities highlighting an R8.6bn loss in revenue and damage to infrastructure in the past four months.



Maile told journalists in Sandton on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic had worsen existing problems as municipalities experienced reduction in property rates, water, sanitation and electricity...

