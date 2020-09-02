Gauteng municipalities lose R8.6bn in revenue since lockdown
Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance Lebogang Maile has painted a bad picture of municipalities highlighting an R8.6bn loss in revenue and damage to infrastructure in the past four months.
Maile told journalists in Sandton on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic had worsen existing problems as municipalities experienced reduction in property rates, water, sanitation and electricity...
